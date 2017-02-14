Stonyfield Reduces Sugar Across Yogurt Portfolio

By Natalie Taylor

Stonyfield has announced a comprehensive plan to reduce added sugar across its yogurt portfolio. After more than two years of research and utilizing its proprietary library of culture strains, the living organisms that convert pasteurized milk to yogurt during fermentation, Stonyfield has achieved a formula that reduces tartness and balances the sweetness of yogurt, allowing for sugar reduction without sacrificing taste.

Stonyfield YoKids yogurt is available in stores, featuring as much as 40 percent less sugar than the leading lowfat kids’ yogurt, according to company officials. Stonyfield plans to reduce sugar in all of its yogurt products this year and currently offers plain, unsweetened options in its Stonyfield YoBaby, Stonyfield Greek and Stonyfield core lines.

“The commitment to reducing sugar across the product portfolio was born from Stonyfield’s mission to continually provide healthier food both for our consumers and the planet,” says Nichole Cirillo, Stonyfield’s newly appointed mission director. “We are achieving a lower amount of added sugar in all Stonyfield yogurt without compromising taste or organic standards, and are working towards purchasing 25 percent less sugar as a company this year.”

Made with USDA organic, non-GMO ingredients, Stonyfield YoKids is available in cups, squeezers and smoothies and now features 9 grams or less of sugar per serving. Stonyfield YoBaby is available in a plain, unsweetened formulation, and the company is currently working to remove added sugar from the rest of the YoBaby line.

By the end of Fall 2017, Stonyfield Smooth & Creamy varieties and low-fat smoothies will have at least 25 percent less sugar than previous recipes. And all Stonyfield yogurts will continue to be made with certified organic ingredients, with no artificial flavors or hormones, no preservatives, no toxic persistent pesticides and no GMOs.

“Consumers want to limit the amount of added sugar in their diets without sacrificing taste and the great benefits of yogurt like calcium, protein and added vitamin D,” says Linda Lee, chief marketing officer. “We’re accomplishing reductions across the portfolio through a committed team who’s finding a better way to deliver all of the nutrition and taste benefits of Stonyfield yogurts with less sugar. Stonyfield remains steadfast in our commitment to providing the very best yogurts, using sustainable practices, that consumers can feel good about feeding their entire family.”