Stout Brewing Company Launches Great America Seasonal Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Stout Brewing Company’s signature Flavored Malt Beverage Specialty brand, Great America, is expanding its portfolio with the addition of a new seasonal flavor, Tea with Lemon. The new flavor will begin shipping to distributors in early April and is expected to hit retail shelves shortly thereafter.

“Great America prides itself on its Southern roots, and it was only natural to introduce a new seasonal flavor that reflected that. Seasonal flavors have always been popular for us, and we expect Tea with Lemon to be no different," says Kevin Carter, vice president of sales at Stout Brewing Company. "We’re excited for our consumers to try it and even more excited for the Great America brand to continue its great success throughout the marketplace in 2017.”

Combining a crisp, tea taste with a hint of lemon, Great America’s Tea with Lemon seasonal offers adult consumers a versatile beverage that can be enjoyed by itself or can pair with a mixer of the consumer’s choice – company officials suggest pairing with a lemonade.

Tea with Lemon is served in a traditional 23.5-ounce mason jar and is available in 14 percent ABV 6-packs. The Tea with Lemon seasonal joins Great America’s line-up of six, year-round flavors, and is supported with attractive point of sale materials for retailers.