Sugarlands Distilling Co. Introduces Mark and Digger's Hazelnut Rum

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Sugarlands Distilling Company introduced Hazelnut Rum. The East Tennessee distillery partnered with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes from the T.V. series Moonshiners to develop the spirit.

Hazelnut Rum meets the nose with aromas of toasted hazelnut and brown sugar, company officials say. It is a smooth, full bodied spirit that blends the tastes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey. At 80 proof, this brown spirit finishes with a sweet, oaky kick.

"Our Hazelnut rum really became a labor of love, mainly because our wives became the first big fans of it," says Manes. "Because of them, we were determined to make it better than any other homemade liquor that anyone had ever tasted."

Mark and Digger created hazelnut rum while filming for the Discovery Channel program. T

"In the words of our mentor Popcorn Sutton, 'this is some of the finest liquors that's ever been,'" says Ramsey. "Now it is our pleasure to share it with the rest of the world. We're really humbled that folks are eager to try it."

Mark and Digger released their Hazelnut Rum to the public at Sugarlands Distilling Company's downtown Gatlinburg distillery Jan. 3. The moonshiners hosted a viewing party for a recent episode of Moonshiners that evening. During the event, the distillery donated one dollar from each jar sold to first responders who helped fight the recent wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn.