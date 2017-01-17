SunTropics Launches Gluten-Free Banana Chips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SunTropics debuted gluten-free Island Saba Banana Chips. The non-GMO banana chip is handcrafted in small batches with only three ingredients: Philippine saba bananas, a light sprinkle of island sugar, and a "traditional tropical secret," company officials say.

“We decided to share our favorite recipe for saba banana chips because so many banana chips on the market now are saturated with unhealthy oils,” says SunTropics co-founder Sharon Sy Lao. “Banana chips are naturally delicious. They don’t need anything but simple island ingredients to be amazing!”

The secret ingredient is the the tropics’ own 100 percent pure coconut oil. The natural health benefits of the oil remain intact at higher temperatures while many others begin to break down during cooking. Numerous studies have pointed to countless health benefits of consuming coconut oil, which pins it as the optimal choice for cooking healthy banana chips, company officials say.

Saba is a banana cultivar staple in the Philippines. Less sweet than other typical banana varietals, it is widely used in local cooking.​