SuperSeedz Introduces Line of Organic Gourmet Pumpkin Seed Snacks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SuperSeedz, the gourmet pumpkin seed brand from Kathie's Kitchen, announced the introduction of a new line of organic snacking seeds. The new items, which will be unveiled at Expo West, will be available in three flavors -- Pink Himalayan Salt, Garlicky Dill and Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt--and are expected to retail for $4.49 to $5.49 for a 4-ounce pouch.

"Consumers have definitely responded to our concept," says founder Kathie Pelliccio. "And because SuperSeedz has consistently added incremental growth to the snacking nut and seed category, we're really becoming an integral part of retailers' product mix. We think our organic offering will be even bigger."

SuperSeedz grew nearly 80 percent in 2016 according to SPINS, and is poised to continue in 2017. Beyond the latest consumption trends, SuperSeedz indicates that attracting a traditionally underserved female millennial consumer to the seed sub category has proven to be pivotal. According to Pelliccio, "other women like SuperSeedz for the same reasons I do. They like the clean, simple, organic ingredients; they like that they are allergy friendly and an inherently nutritious snack for their families; and most off all they love that SuperSeedz have no shells and are dry roasted with yummy flavors."

With flavor as a focal point, the new SuperSeedz Organic packaging continues with the brand's established premium theme which utilizes colorful, artistic representations of a pumpkin on the white backdrop of a standup pouch. Each pumpkin indicates a different flavor, which according to Pelliccio, also represents the fun brand personality and the artistic inspiration that drives the development of the SuperSeedz flavors. "Making delicious, nutritious snacks is an art. If you don't approach it that way consumers just won't buy them again," she says.

All three of the organic flavors are organic certified, non-GMO Project verified, vegan, allergy friendly and will feature up to eight grams of complete, plant-based protein. SuperSeedz expects to begin shipping the new line in April 2017.