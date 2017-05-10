TISANE TEAS Launches Organic Alkaline Tea Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

TISANE TEAS (pronounced tea-sahn), a Southern California-based beverage company, just announced the launch of its ready-to-drink "Alkaline Tea" line. The launch comes in the wake of the booming alkaline water movement as a first-mover in the flavored alkaline beverage space, company officials say.

TISANE launched two tea profiles, Hibiscus Berry and Vanilla Chai, both of which are extremely hydrating due to their alkaline nature (8.0ph+). Both products are built on a premium Organic Rooibos Tea base, making them naturally high in antioxidants and caffeine-free. TISANE uses a blend of organic sweeteners to keep calorie counts low at only 50 calories per 16.9-ounce container. The products are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified and Gluten-Free.

Both flavors are now available on shelves in Southern California, namely at the entire Gelson's Markets chain, and will be expanding into additional high-end grocery chains in the coming weeks.