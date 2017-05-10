Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

TISANE TEAS Launches Organic Alkaline Tea Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

TISANE TEAS (pronounced tea-sahn), a Southern California-based beverage company, just announced the launch of its ready-to-drink "Alkaline Tea" line. The launch comes in the wake of the booming alkaline water movement as a first-mover in the flavored alkaline beverage space, company officials say. 

TISANE launched two tea profiles, Hibiscus Berry and Vanilla Chai, both of which are extremely hydrating due to their alkaline nature (8.0ph+). Both products are built on a premium Organic Rooibos Tea base, making them naturally high in antioxidants and caffeine-free. TISANE uses a blend of organic sweeteners to keep calorie counts low at only 50 calories per 16.9-ounce container. The products are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified and Gluten-Free.

Both flavors are now available on shelves in Southern California, namely at the entire Gelson's Markets chain, and will be expanding into additional high-end grocery chains in the coming weeks.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Blueberry Council Targets Families, Schools to Boost Blueberry Sales

A new path for private label

Emmi Roth USA Honored with Six Medals at 2014 World Cheese Awards

BFree Foods Enters U.S. Market with Wheat and Gluten-Free Bread Products at Ralphs

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Walmart Opens 100th Training Academy in the U.S.

ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags