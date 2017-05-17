The Country Hen Updates Packaging From Pulp to Plastic

By Natalie Taylor

The Country Hen, producer of organic, Omega-3 eggs, has announced they will be transferring all product packaging from pulp to plastic. The change is being made in an effort to continue to deliver high-quality eggs to consumers.

Plastic packaging provides a better seal, according to company officials, protecting the freshness and quality of each egg as the shells are permeable. Additionally, the see-through plastic packaging allows for a clearer vision of the product without having to open the container. The container will also be updated with a cleaner package label and logo for retailers.

“Our desire to provide the highest quality eggs for consumers continues to inspire us to do everything possible to ensure freshness,” says Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager, The Country Hen. “This is evident in not only the quality control measures we take with our eggs, but also the container they deliver in. The upgrade to 100-percent recycled plastic packaging is also part of many recent sustainability efforts we have completed across our farm.”

Producing organic, Omega-3 eggs that promote the well-being of the hens is a top priority at The Country Hen, officials say. The farm lives offers sunlit cage-free barns and outdoor porch access, as well as organic, non-GMO feed milled on site.