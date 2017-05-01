The Oscar Mayer Brand Undergoes Quality Improvements, Introduces Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Oscar Mayer brand is making radical changes to its full line, making it the first to market with no added nitrates or nitrites, no artificial preservatives in its meat, and no by-products in every single one of their hot dogs.

The overhaul is coming after more than a year of recipe testing and tinkering. Oscar Mayer has gone to great lengths to develop a line of hot dogs it could call the world’s best. And it is going to even greater lengths to make sure everyone has a chance to try them through their national integrated marketing campaign, company officials say.

“Oscar Mayer is America’s most iconic hot dog brand, and, as the equity leader, we felt it was time to take a stand for the love of a better hot dog,” says head of marketing at Oscar Mayer, Greg Guidotti. “We heard from hot dog fans across the country that they wanted a hot dog without artificial preservatives in meat or added nitrates and nitrites– all without compromising on the great Oscar Mayer taste they know and love.”

Guidotti added that “while it wasn’t an easy task, we’re excited to say that we did it. Across every single one of our hot dogs…No added nitrates or nitrites. No artificial preservatives. No by-products. And, all while delivering the same great taste. Oscar Mayer is the first national brand to do it across every single one of our hot dogs, and we did this without changing the price to our consumers. We’re excited that everyone will now have access to a better quality hot dog with the best quality ingredients.”

With these quality improvements, the brand is making sure they get a hot dog in every hand this summer with the help of the beloved Wienermobile teams. From the Statue of Liberty, to remote towns like Whittier, Alaska and tons of out-there stops in between, the Hotdoggers are taking the fleet on an unparalleled mission to America’s most uncharted hot dog territories.

“When we say we’re going to great lengths to get our hot dogs in every hand, we mean it,” says director Oscar Mayer brand build, Whitney Shaw. “We’re putting the Wienermobile on-water in New York Harbor for the first time, visiting remote towns outside the contiguous United States, and empowering the Wienermobile drivers to make as many off-the-beaten-path stops as they can make. We’re doing it all for the love of hot dogs.”

The six Wienermobile vehicles will be on the road all summer long, and the Hotdoggers will be popping up at hundreds of events across the country. Fans are encouraged to use #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs to tell the Wienermobile teams where to go next. The mission is being supported with a holistic and dynamic marketing campaign, featuring TV, print, digital, social and PR support, spreading the news to the hot-dog-loving masses that the time has come for a better dog.