The a2 Milk Co. Launches New Chocolate Milk

By Natalie Taylor

Australian dairy brand, The a2 Milk Co., has expanded its line of 100-percent pure, natural cows' milk that is easy to digest with a new Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat Milk.

Conventional milk contains a combination of A1 and A2 beta casein proteins (A1 and A2 protein), but the a2 Milk brand naturally only has the A2 protein. Consumers who are lactose intolerant often find they have a sensitivity to the A1 protein and can therefore drink a2 Milk without the digestive downsides.

Having recently announced its North American expansion, a2 Milk will debut the latest innovation at Natural Products Expo West, Booth #H1208, (located at the Anaheim Hilton), March 9-11.

"For mealtime, snack time or post-workout recovery, we recognize that people want great-tasting beverages that are nutritionally wholesome,” says Blake Waltrip, CEO, U.S. “We want to bring people back to real dairy and we're doing it one milk carton at a time. Our customers can now enjoy the nutritional benefits of real and natural dairy milk with a chocolate flavor, without digestion problems or the common discomfort associated with conventional chocolate milks."

Since the beginning of time, all domesticated cows produced only the A2 type protein. Because of a naturally occurring genetic mutation in European herds, another milk protein, A1, appeared and spread worldwide due to human migration and modern farming practices.

Today, the majority of milk consumed in the U.S. contains the A1 protein often associated with digestion problems or discomfort. With 20 percent of the population potentially misdiagnosing themselves as lactose intolerant when they may be suffering from sensitivity to the A1 protein, a2 Milk has positioned itself to change the way people consume dairy on global scale.

a2 Milk's Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat Milk is 100-percent real milk that is made with Dutch process cocoa, which provides a rich and creamy taste full of essential nutrients. In addition to announcing Chocolate 2% at Expo West, a2 Milk will showcase its existing line of milk offerings including, Whole Milk, Reduced Fat 2% and Low Fat 1%.

a2 Milk branded products are available in half gallon cartons at retailers throughout the U.S., including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, Kroger, Target, and now available starting in March at Publix.