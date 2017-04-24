ThinkThin Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman

By Rebekah Marcarelli

thinkThin debuted a multi-faceted promotional partnership with the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures feature film “Wonder Woman,” in theaters June 2. “Wonder Woman” is in natural alignment with the female lifestyle brand, which offers a range of high protein nutrition bars as well as other nutritious formats, such as bites, smoothie mixes and oatmeal, company officials say.

The partnership will be showcased across multiple platforms, including cinema, print, digital, in-store and more, specifically:

-National, in-theater major markets across the country which feature both thinkThin bars and “Wonder Woman” film footage

-Dedicated shippers and on-pack branding highlight a special point-of-purchase call to action with a gift with purchase offer, good for $5 off a movie ticket in exchange for the purchase of $15 worth of any thinkThin protein bars, including the new thinkThin Protein & Superfruit bars

-National sweepstakes where one fan will be awarded a “Wonder Woman” VIP Experience, including round-trip airfare to attend the movie’s U.S. premiere

-Online advertising, which utilizes film assets

“For more than 15 years, thinkThin has focused on providing wholesome nutrition so our consumers have the strength they need to take on their active day,” says Michele Kessler, president/CEO of thinkThin. “No one epitomizes the thinkThin lifestyle better than Wonder Woman, the iconic figure and female lead of a major superhero movie, and we’re excited to partner with Warner Bros. to extend the awareness of both brands."

thinkThin will also host an exclusive contest with V-WISE (Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship), a company partner, which provides the tools women veterans, active duty and female family members need to become successful entrepreneurs. V-WISE members who submit a short video answering the question “What is your superpower?” will have the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the “Wonder Woman” premiere in Los Angeles.