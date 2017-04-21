Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Bacon Buttermilk Pancake English Muffins

By Rebekah Marcarelli

On April 23, the Thomas' brand will join together with fans to celebrate National English Muffin Day with the release of Thomas' New Limited Edition Bacon Buttermilk Pancake English Muffins.

The new limited edition flavor pairs the flavors of buttermilk pancakes with salty bacon. This addition to Thomas' line of flavors will be available to fans for just six weeks at grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.49.

"In honor of National English Muffin Day, we wanted to unveil one of our boldest flavors to date. Our fans can take their celebration to a whole new level with the ultimate breakfast mashup — the new Bacon Buttermilk Pancake English Muffin," says Jon Silvon, senior marketing director of Thomas' products. "Thomas' continued innovation and introduction of new and exciting flavors — many of which have become instant fan-favorites — is why the Nooks & Crannies English Muffin continues to be a beloved breakfast staple in American households decade after decade."