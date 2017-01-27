Twinings Expands Earl Grey Blend Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Twinings North America has expanded its line of Earl Grey teas with three new flavors – Earl Grey Extra Bold, Earl Grey Lavender, and Earl Grey Jasmine. This line extension reflects the brand's commitment to provide the perfect balance of taste, flavor and aroma, company officials say.

"As the originators of Earl Grey tea, I believe it is our mission to provide innovative and delicious takes on the classic blend," says Stephen Twining, 10th generation Twining. "Lavender and jasmine compliment the bold flavor of bergamot, which is the key note in Earl Grey. Extra Bold is perfect for Earl Grey lovers who crave an intensified, more vibrant taste. We know these new blends will resonate with a new generation of tea drinkers."

Twinings Classic Earl Grey tea was first blended by Richard Twining in 1831, when Prime Minister Charles Grey asked him to replicate a tea he'd been given by a Chinese Mandarin. The Earl would serve this tea to his guests at dinner parties and the blend became so popular that it was requested by name at the Twinings shop in London. From that day forward, the blend was named after the Prime Minister, and he gave the tea his royal signature of approval. The boxes seen today are signed by the latest descendant of Charles Grey.