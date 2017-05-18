Utz Quality Foods Debuts All-American Utz Grillin’ Classics Potato Chips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Utz Quality Foods is teaming up with the USO to support military service members and their families through the launch of its Utz Grillin’ Classics Potato Chips. Available in patriotic packaging and for a limited-time only, the three new flavors include Cheeseburger, Sweet Corn and Grilled Hot Dog. The new potato chips are inspired by classic American grilling foods, and each bag purchased generates a donation to the USO.

“We’re excited to partner with the USO and introduce some unique and interesting snack food flavors,” says Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer at Utz Quality Foods. “There’s nothing more American than celebrating our patriotic summer holidays while supporting our hard-working military service members who sacrifice so much for us!”

Crispy, crunchy Utz Grillin’ Classics are gluten-free and available in 8.5-ounce Family Size and 2.625-ounce convenience store bags.

“Summer is the peak season for snacks, and we always seek ways to satisfy the ever-growing consumer demand for new and interesting snack food flavors,” says Kevin Brick, senior VP of marketing. “This summer, we celebrate the great American pastime of outdoor grilling and the friends and family who unite around the grill, while also supporting the USO and military families, a perfect combination.”