VELVEETA Debuts Grilled Cheese and Cheesy Bites

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Kraft Heinz's VELVEETA brand introduced two new products in the frozen snacks aisle: VELVEETA Stuffed Grilled Cheese and VELVEETA Cheesy Bites. Both are made with real milk and VELVEETA cheese.

The VELVEETA Stuffed Grilled Cheese are microwavable in one minute. VELVEETA Cheesy Bites come in both Original and Salsa con Queso, a flavor based on a VELVEETA Queso dip recipe.

“As an iconic American brand, we believe VELVEETA will bring excitement to the Frozen aisle,” says Caio Santos, brand manager for frozen snacks. “These are convenient frozen snacks that capture the true VELVEETA experience, Liquid Gold taste and melt. From weekend entertaining to an after school treat, our bites and grilled cheese are cravable for every VELVEETA lover out there.”

VELVEETA Stuffed Grilled Cheese comes in boxes of two or six sandwiches, while the two flavors of VELVEETA Cheesy Bites come in 6 oz. or 18 oz. boxes. VELVEETA Frozen Snacks are available at grocery and mass merchandise retailers at a suggested retail price of $4.99 (18oz).