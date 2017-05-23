WARHEADS Introduces HOTHEADS Extreme Heat Worms

By Rebekah Marcarelli

WARHEADS introduced HOTHEADS Extreme Heat Worms. This product takes the classic WARHEADS Worms and combines sour, sweet and heat for a new flavor profile.

“WARHEADS is a brand known for extreme sour. We knew we needed to keep the extreme factor that people know and love, but wanted to create a product that takes sour to another level and combines it with heat. Hot and spicy products are a growing segment that is no longer just for adults, so why not bring it to candy? From there, the HOTHEADS brand was born,” says Jeff Rome, CEO of Impact Confections.

HOTHEADS Extreme Heat Worms are available in a 0.47-ounce snack pack size, 2-ounce count good size, and 5-ounce and 8-ounce peg bag sizes with a suggested retail of $0.99 to $1.99. All sizes are offered in two flavor varieties: original, which includes sizzlin’ strawberry, fiery watermelon, and atomic green apple; and tropical, which includes piping hot pineapple, molten mango, and lava lime. These products are available starting June 1, 2017. Additionally, HOTHEADS will be offered in a variety of shippers and seasonal items.

“What truly makes this product unique from other candy on the market is that it not only delivers a real heat to every piece, but the way you experience the different flavor profiles is like no other. When we say sour, sweet, then the heat, we mean it. As you eat the piece, the flavors come out layer by layer, letting you truly experience each profile,” says Rome.