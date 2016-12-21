Wish Farms Kicks Off Florida Strawberry Season with Life Is Sweet Campaign

By Lindsey Wojcik

The Florida strawberry season is off to a sweet start, reports Wish Farms, a national produce grower, shipper and year-round supplier of strawberries. This season, Wish Farms is focusing on flavor and the consumer eating experience, expanding their acreage and offering delicious strawberry varieties.

“This year’s patches of cooler weather during our planting windows conditioned the plants for more consistent blooms than we experienced last season,” says Gary Wishnatzki, owner of Wish Farms.

The Florida strawberry season is approximately November through April, with peak production slated for early January and again in late February. This season, Wish Farms introduced an increase in sweeter varieties, including Sweet Sensation, a University of Florida variety known to hold its size and maintain high sugar content throughout the Florida season. Responding directly to retailer interest, as well as consumer feedback gathered through the patented traceability program How’s My Picking?, Wish Farms is emphasizing its focus on unforgettable flavor and a memorable consumer eating experience.

“We want to consistently provide delicious strawberries every time you grocery shop,” says Amber Maloney, director of marketing at Wish Farms. “Our new campaign launch will connect our audience to the sweetness of our strawberries and tie that experience directly to our brand.”

Life Is Sweet, a two-year campaign that encourages Wish Farms fans and followers to engage in contests and share photos, will officially debut in 2017. Each month of the campaign will feature its own sub-campaign. In January, Wish Farms is celebrating a #SweetStart to the New Year, featuring healthy berry recipes, quick-and-easy nutrition tips, and a consumer contest with a chance to win an exclusive Wish Farms infused water bottle and a fitness Fitbit. Wish Farms will also introduce the #LifeIsSweetBecause sub-campaign in March, encouraging followers to share what makes their life sweet.

“Quality and responsiveness are at the heart of our mission,” says Wishnatzki. “With a focus on flavorful berries and engaging our consumers, we have a sweet season in store. After all, we’re growing food, and food is supposed to taste good.”