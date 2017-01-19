Wrigley Debuts Orbit White and Doublemint Perfectly Sweet Gum

By Lindsey Wojcik

The way retailers stock and organize their shelves is evolving as health and wellness is a growing part of the front-end product mix, and gum is being brought to the forefront as an important and productive category to include, say Wrigley officials .

National Shopper Card data shows that gum is already in the same calorie-conscious consideration set as perceptually healthy offerings such as granola, fruits and nuts. According to the research, 80 percent of gum buyers also purchase better-for-you bars. Research also shows that 53 percent of consumers believe a retailer can have a significant role in supporting their commitment to health.

Wrigley has introduced Orbit White and Doublemint Perfectly Sweet to help meet the growing demand for items that compliment a healthy and balanced lifestyle including oral health benefits and a low-calorie treat sweetened with real sugar.

In conjunction with the product launches, Wrigley will unveil its “Chew To A Better You” shopper marketing campaign to encourage consumers to incorporate sugarfree gum into their health and wellness routine to promote balance through mindful consumption. The company will also partner with MyFitnessPal, the world’s largest health and fitness community, to create authentic connections with consumers, drive awareness of our platform and encourage participation in the promotion. Retailers will be supported with print, digital and in-store media and displays.

The way retailers stock and organize their shelves is evolving and health and wellness is a driving factor in the merchandising revolution, officials add. Wrigley’s gum portfolio gives consumers choices that meet both functional and emotional reasons that people expect from confections, but carry surprising benefits for those looking for “better-for-you” options, and helps retailers drive critical incremental sales by offering consumers choices that meet both functional and emotional reasons that people love to chew gum, say company officials.

Wrigley’s product launches will roll out in early 2017. The in-store program will take place through February 2017.