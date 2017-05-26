Wyder's Cider Releases New Packaging

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Wyder's Cider launched its new packaging. The new Wyder’s look brings forward the lifestyle of the brand while maintaining the clear communication of the refreshing use of such eclectic cider fruits including prickly pears, pineapples and raspberries, company officials say.

“We feel this packaging better communicates the brand personality of Wyder’s and our appreciation for exploration,” says brand manager Megan Skinner. “We sought to portray the landscape that bears the fruit we innovate with and craft into our cider.”

The rebrand follows the successful launch of Wyder’s new Prickly Pineapple cider back in the summer of 2016. An exotic duet of pineapple juice and the juice from prickly pear cacti fruit, the newest addition became the fourth fruit forward cider in the portfolio, joining Pear, Raspberry, and Tequila-aged Reposado.

Wyder’s is currently available in 40 states and is making efforts to expand into other regions. The launch of their new packaging will be supported by new POS, on and off-premise samplings and a digital sweepstakes.