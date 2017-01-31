Edit ModuleShow Tags
siggi’s Introduces Drinkable Yogurt

By Lindsey Wojcik



siggi’s, maker of Icelandic-style yogurt with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar, has introduced single-serve, whole-milk, drinkable yogurt to its expanding portfolio. Crafted with only five simple ingredients, siggi’s whole-milk drinkable yogurt is available in three flavors: Vanilla, Strawberry and Blueberry.

Perfect for enjoying on the go, for breakfast or at snack time, siggi’s drinkable yogurts are a creamy, perfectly portioned, resealable option. The 8-ounce offering features a simple and all-natural ingredient list, 8-grams of protein and 10 billion probiotic cultures per serving.

Made with whole milk and real fruit, the Swedish-style filmjölk is a natural, drinkable yogurt created with convenience and nutrition in mind. A staple of Sweden and other Nordic countries, filmjölk is a drinkable yogurt with a velvety-thick texture that is delicious on its own or poured over granola or fruit.

“From day one, it has been our mission to bring consumers better quality yogurt options with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar,” says Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of siggi’s. “Knowing consumers are always looking for a healthy snack when they are on the go, it was a natural move for us to give them a single-serve, convenient and nourishing choice. We are excited to provide our fans with a new, great-tasting yogurt in a format that is easy to grab when they are going about their busy days.”

siggi’s drinkable yogurts are made without  any artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. The product is rolling out to grocery store shelves nationwide and retails for $1.69.

