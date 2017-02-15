Edit ModuleShow Tags
siggi's Launches Triple Cream Yogurt

By Natalie Taylor

The fastest-growing U.S. yogurt brand for the past three years, siggi’s, has released its latest product innovation, Triple Cream yogurt. Debuting exclusively at select retailers nationwide this month and more widely in July, the new creamy snack will be available in three flavors: raspberry, vanilla and lemon.

Ideal for consumers looking for a more indulgent snacking experience, siggi's Triple Cream yogurt offers a list of simple ingredients without a lot of sugar in each 4-ounce cup. Made with whole milk and pasteurized cream, the new line contains 9 percent milk fat, 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of sugar per serving.

"In creating this new line of yogurts, we were inspired by a simple dessert my mom used to make when I was a kid that mixed together yogurt, whipped cream and fruit,” says Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of siggi’s. “We wanted to offer our fans this wholesome snack, which combines indulgence and satiety at the same time. We hope consumers will enjoy this rather delicious snack as much as we do."

siggi's yogurts are made without any artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. The product is available for an SRP of $1.69.

