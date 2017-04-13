smartwater Launches Campaign with Jennifer Aniston

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The makers of smartwater, a premium, vapor-distilled water with electrolytes, released a creative campaign with longstanding brand ambassador, Jennifer Aniston. Beginning in Spring 2017, the actor, director, businesswoman and producer will be featured in ads with smartwater.

The campaign captures four, real-life candid moments that were captured by photographer Tom Munro and feature smartwater as Aniston's essential sidekick. In the ads, Aniston is featured drinking smartwater while hiking, hitting the red carpet and getting ready to go on stage for a live performance. In the final image, smartwater sparkling, which launched in 2016, is served at an intimate dinner party with friends.

“Our consumers love the delicious, pure taste and sleek packaging of smartwater, providing balance and refreshment to accompany progress through everyday journeys,” says Caroline Kibler, group director of smartwater. “This campaign celebrates the authentic role smartwater has in Jennifer Aniston’s life, a partner as she moves through both relatable and aspirational moments of progress – from fitness to fashion to dinner with friends.”.

Developed in partnership with Chandelier Creative, the campaign will run in print magazines, on digital and social platforms and will also include events and partnerships.